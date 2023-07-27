Ireland Women vs Australia Women,3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final ODI of the Australia Women's tour of Ireland 2023 is scheduled for Friday (July 28) at Castle Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin.

The first ODI was abandoned without a ball bowled. Australia put up a massive total on the board and won the second one-day international with ease. They will look to win this series by whitewashing the hosts.

Ellyse Perry helped Australia beat Ireland by a dominant margin of 153 runs. After the hosts grabbed two wickets in as many deliveries, Australia were reduced to 58-3 in 11 overs.

It was the Mooney and Perry show thereafter, as the pair added 106 runs for the fourth wicket and provided stability to the innings. Perry scored 91 off 99, including nine fours and three sixes.

With the help of all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland, they reached achieve a massive total of 321-7. Ireland made a promising start but couldn’t continue for too long as they were bundled out for 168.

Ireland now face a tall task to level the series and need to significantly improve in both departments.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: July 28, 2023; 03.15 pm IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The track at Castle Avenue is helpful to batters. Bowlers must rely on their variations and line and length. Considering an average first innings score of 210, the team winning the toss could choose to bowl first.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

Playing conditions will be more or less pleasant, as there's only a 10% chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Probable Xls

Ireland Women

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter(wk), Laura Delaney(c), Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Lichfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney(wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Prediction

The third ODI has clearly proved the might of Australia and why they're the best in the world.

It also showed that even if the Irish are playing at home, they need to play out of their skins to beat the Aussies, who are expected to take the series 2-0.

Prediction: Australia to win

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode