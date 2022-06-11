Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After a thrilling T-20 series, South Africa women will lock horns with the Irish Women in the first of 3 ODIs at Castle Avenue, Dublin.

After a 2-1 victory in the T20 series, the visitors will be keen to start off on a winning note in the first ODI as well! On the other hand, women from the host nation will be desperate to make the ODI series their own after missing out in the T20s.

South Africa will be banking on players like S Ismail (Player of the Match in the 2nd T20), Lara Goodall, and Anne Bosch (top scorers from the 3rd T20 for South Africa) to name a few. The Irish team is expected to come stronger under captain Gaby Lewis who has also been the Player of the Series in the T20 contest.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, 1st WODI, South Africa Women tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 11th, 2022, Saturday, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Ireland vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Castle Avenue is a balanced track. The batters need to be on their toes early in their innings as the new-ball will get some movement off the surface, because the weather is expected to be breezy. Once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely. Anything above 150 should be good to defend!

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dublin is expected to hover between 10 and 18 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the game as there are a couple of showers predicted for Saturday.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Ireland

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

South Africa

Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Ireland vs South Africa Match Prediction

The Proteas women's team, as of now, look stronger, coming fresh from the T20 series with an in-form squad. Still, one should not take the hosts lightly as they will always have an upper hand for the home conditions !

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

