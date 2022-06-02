Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women are all set to tour Ireland for a limited-overs series, starting from June 3. The tour comprises a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Championship.

The first game of the T20I series will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Friday. Ireland Women will be led by Gaby Lewis. The likes of Lewis, Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh, and Jane Maguire have a lot of experience and it will come in handy while facing the Proteas Women at home. They will look to step up and start the series on a winning note in front of the home crowd.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game since the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. They made it to the semi-finals, where they lost to England.

Sune Luus will continue to lead the South African side. They have got some exciting players in Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka. They will, however, miss the services of Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee for the series.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I, South Africa Women tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Pembroke Cricket Club is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dublin is expected to hover between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Probable XI

Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delany, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

Both sides have some exciting players in their ranks who will look to contribute and help their teams get off to a winning start. South Africa have a good team composition and should be able to beat Ireland in the first T20I.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

