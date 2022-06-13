Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second ODI between Ireland Women and South Africa Women will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin on June 14. South Africa Women currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

South Africa Women crushed the Irish Women by nine wickets in the first ODI to grab crucial points as it was an ICC Championship Match.

Irish skipper Gaby Lewis won the toss and opted to bat first. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 69.

Laura Wolvaardt lost her wicket in the fifth over but Andrie Steyn and Lara Goodall stepped up and contributed to help the visitors chase down the total in 16 overs.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI, South Africa Women tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 14 2022, Tuesday, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Castle Avenue is a balanced track. The batters need to be on their toes early in their innings as the new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dublin are expected to hover between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Only three batters managed to get into double digits as they were bundled out on 69 in the last match. Georgina Dempsey picked up the lone wicket but they failed to defend their modest total as the South Africa Women chased down the total in 16 overs.

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Sarah Forbes, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

South Africa Women

Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them knock over Ireland on 69 in their last match. Contributions from Andrie Steyn (21*) and Lara Goodall (32*) helped them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Raisibe Ntozakhe

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

The Proteas Women outplayed the Irish Women in the first ODI and won the game comprehensively to get an early lead in the series. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Irish Women will look to bounce back and level the series.

South Africa have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to seal the series on Tuesday itself.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

