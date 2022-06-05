Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Ireland Women and South Africa Women will be played on June 6 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. Ireland Women currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

The hard-fought first game of the series witnessed an upset as the Irish Women defeated the Proteas Women by 10 runs. After being asked to bat first, the Irish openers contributed heavily as they posted 143/7 on the board.

What followed was a disappointing performance from the South African batters as they never got going and were restricted to 133 in their 20 overs.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I, South Africa Women tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 6th 2022, Monday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement off the deck with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Dublin are expected to hover between nine and 14 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Contributions from Leah Paul (47) and skipper Gaby Lewis (52) helped them post 143 on the board in the first T20I. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Arlene Kelly finished with two wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

South Africa Women

Tumi Sekhukhune picked up three wickets to help her side restrict the Irish Women to 143. Anne Bosch top-scored with 29 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them scoring only 133 in their 20 overs, losing the first T20I by 10 runs.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

Having managed to pip the Proteas Women by 10 runs, Ireland Women will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum, whereas South Africa Women will be eager to keep the series alive.

South Africa have a good balance to their side and despite losing the first game, they are expected to bounce back in the series.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

