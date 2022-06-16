Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Ireland Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on June 17. This will be an ICC Championship Match with crucial points up for grabs.

South Africa Women won the first ODI and arrived in the second game with an eye on the series victory. A solid performance saw them beat the Irish Women comprehensively to win the series on Tuesday itself.

They will now be eyeing a whitewash, whereas the hosts will be hoping to finish the series on a high.

In the second ODI, South African skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers bowled brilliantly as they restricted the Proteas Women to 213 in their 50 overs. Gaby Lewis for Ireland scored a fifty.

The Irish bowlers struggled to pick wickets as they only managed to scalp a single wicket as the Proteas Women batters chased down the total with ease. They got home in the 39th over to seal the series.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI, South Africa Women tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 17, 2022, Friday, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Castle Avenue is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dublin on Friday are expected to hover between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Contributions from Gaby Lewis (59), Sophie MacMahon (42), and Georgia Dempsey (45*) helped them post 213 on the board. Dempsey picked up a wicket but they failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Sarah Forbes, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Alana Dalzell

South Africa Women

Shabnim Ismail picked up three wickets and Nadine de Klerk finished with two scalps as they restricted the Irish Women to 213. A solid stand between Andrie Steyn (84*) and Lara Goodall (93*) helped them chase down the total in the 39th over.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Raisibe Ntozakhe

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

The Proteas Women have been brilliant in the ODI series so far. They have already sealed the series by winning the first two games and will look for a clean-sweep. The Irish Women need to fire in unison to finish the series on a high.

South Africa Women look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

