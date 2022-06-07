Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Ireland Women and South Africa Women will be played on June 8 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

With the series level at 1-1, it’s all to play for on Wednesday. The Irish Women came into the second game with a lot of confidence, having won the opening match of the series. But they failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost the second T20I.

After electing to bat first, the Irish batters struggled, managing to score 106 in their 20 overs. The Proteas bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up seven wickets in the process. Lara Goodall, opening the batting for South Africa, played a well-composed innings of 52 to help her side chase down the total in 15 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I, South Africa Women tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 8th 2022, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club is a balanced track. The batters need to be on their toes early in their innings as the new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. Once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dublin is expected to hover between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Skipper Gaby Lewis top-scored with 31 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them finishing their innings on 106 in the second T20I. The bowlers could only manage to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

South Africa Women

Nadine de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Proteas Women to 106 in the last game. Lara Goodall scored a half-ton at the top of the order to help her side get across the line with five overs to spare.

Probable XI

Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

The Irish Women won the first game but the Proteas Women bounced back to level the series in the second T20I. It will all come down to handling nerves in the final game of the series as the winner takes it all.

South Africa look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them as well. They are expected to seal the series on Wednesday.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

