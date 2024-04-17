Ireland Women vs Thailand Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Ireland will take on Thailand in a two-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played on Tuesday, April 16 and the second match will be played on Thursday, April 18. Both the matches will take place at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland Women have played a total of 115 T20I matches so far and have won 45 matches. They are currently ranked in 10th place in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 181.

They last played a T20I match in a five-match series against Zimbabwe Women in February this year. Ireland Women won all these five matches. They defeated Zimbabwe Women in the fifth match of the series by 14 runs after posting a total of 138 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Thailand Women are in 12th position in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings and have a rating of 155. Since making their T20I debut in 2018, they have won 53 out of 84 matches.

Thailand Women last played a T20I match in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup 2024. They finished in first place in Group A with three wins in three matches and went on to face the eventual winner the United Arab Emirates in the semi-final match. UAE won the match by four runs despite posting a total of 70 runs on the board.

Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head in T20I

Ireland Women and Thailand Women have played a total of four T20I matches so far. Thailand have won three out of these four matches, while Ireland have been victorious on only one occasion.

Matches Played: 4

Ireland Women: 1

Thailand Women: 3

Ireland Women vs Thailand Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, April 16

Match 1 - Ireland Women vs Thailand Women, 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 2 - Ireland Women vs Thailand Women, 5:00 PM

Ireland Women vs Thailand Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There won’t be any live streaming or telecast for these matches in India.

Ireland Women vs Thailand Women T20I Series 2024: ull Squads

Ireland Women

Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (wk), Joanna Loughran (wk), Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire

Thailand Women

Nannaphat Chaihan, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana

