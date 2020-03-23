Irfan and Yusuf Pathan donate over 4,000 masks to charity amid COVID-19 outbreak

The former Indian cricketers urged everyone to try and help as many people as possible.

They hope that this is just the start and that they hope to help more people.

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought about the suspension of most if not all major sports leagues in the world. The easily-contracted virus has had a massive impact so far and has heavily hit regions such as Italy, the USA, Spain, and many more.

In India, the scare has led to the postponing of IPL 2020 to April 15, when it was scheduled to begin initially on March 29. Many sporting figures have done their part in attempting to either directly help the people in need or raise awareness amid the outbreak and help educate masses via social media.

Former India internationals Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan took to social media to share their commendable gesture to help the people in need of aid.

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

The brothers have carried out a task of donating over 4,000 face protection masks to those in need. Irfan posted a video with the caption urging the masses to avoid gathering in numbers and prioritise sanitation. The caption read,

"Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us..."

They further go on to explain that the masks are under the name of an organisation run by their father named Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust and are set to be donated to the Vadodara health department. They will then be distributed to the citizens in need of the same.

They vow to continue helping more people in the country and that this is just the start.