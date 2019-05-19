Irfan Pathan in trouble after 'ill-advice' puts CPL participation in doubt

Irfan Pathan

What's the story?

Irfan Pathan is suffering due to lack of good advice as he might miss out on the opportunity to play in the Carribean Premier League. This situation has emerged due to non-compliance with certain BCCI rules.

In case you didn't know

BCCI does not allow any Indian cricketer to play in other T20 leagues unless he formally announces retirement from both Domestic and International cricket.

The heart of the matter

Times of India reported that Irfan Pathan had taken advice from a senior BCCI official before forwarding his name in CPL.

The BCCI official advised Irfan Pathan that “should he get picked in the process, he’ll be given the opportunity for a back-dated retirement announcement".

The left-arm fast bowler has not been picked in IPL in the last two years. But he is yet to formally announce his retirement, which makes his application for CPL illegal. Some sources said that CoA has no idea about its functioning. They claimed that their misfunctioning has hampered careers of Indian cricketers.

“The CoA (Committee of Administrators) clearly has no idea of what is happening. It’s a pity how they’re functioning. In return, the only thing happening is that cricketers — former and present — are being harmed in terms of their careers,” said BCCI sources.

The Baroda all-rounder is the only Indian among 536 players to have put forward their name for CPL draft. “Who advised Pathan to forward his name for the CPL draft? Only Vinod Rai or Diana Edulji can answer,” sources added.

What's next?

Irfan Pathan has been a great servant for Indian cricket with more than 300 wickets in his International career. The best days of the fast bowler is behind him and it might be apt for him to announce retirement and play the game elsewhere.