Irfan Pathan wished to play more international cricket; reveals he knew his career ended after 2016

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020 IST

Irfan Pathan played 24 T20I matches for India
Irfan Pathan played 24 T20I matches for India

What's the story?

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that he wished to play more international cricket for India before hanging up his boots. Pathan also mentioned that he had a desire to take his career tally to 500-600 international wickets besides contributing his bit in the batting department.

The background

India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero, IPathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday (4th January). The Baroda-born left-arm fast bowler had 173 international matches where he picked up 301 wickets across all formats. His last international appearance for the nation had come in a match against South Africa during the 2012 T20 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Talking to PTI on Sunday (5th January), Irfan revealed the only regret that he has ever had. The 35-year-old said:

“People start their career when they are 27-28 and then go on to play till 35. When I was 27, I had taken 301 international wickets, so that was it. That is the only regret I have.” 

He felt that he could have played many more matches for India and added:

“I wish I would have played more and could have taken that tally to 500-600 wickets and scored more runs, but it did not happen. A 27-year-old Irfan Pathan, at the peak of his career, should have got more opportunities but it did not happen for whatever reasons. No complaints but looking back, there is regret.” 

Pathan disclosed that he had had a chat with the selectors in 2016 where he learnt that he may never come back to the international arena. He continued:

“I knew after 2016 that I am not going to make a comeback when I was the highest run scorer in Mushtaq Ali trophy. I was the best all-rounder and when I spoke to selectors, they were not very happy with my bowling. When you know they are not happy (things don’t happen). But after the 2016-17, I kept pushing myself. Some league offers came my way and I am glad I took it. It was J and K cricket, I was playing and mentoring and I am glad I did this for them.” 

What's next?

Though he has retired from all forms of cricket, Irfan Pathan continues to be the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir team. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the all-rounder.


Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Indian Cricket Team Irfan Pathan
