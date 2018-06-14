5 lesser known records held by Irfan Pathan

Swing master Irfan Pathan has created many records in his illustrious career, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known ones.

Aditya Shrivastava
14 Jun 2018, 23:20 IST

Irfan Pathan is definitely one of the most beloved cricketers to have donned the blue. From moving the ball on his reverse swings to moving his leg on dance shows, he has won many hearts. He shot to fame through his stellar swing bowling and his handy batting skills and in the process, gave cricket lovers many moments to rejoice.

Irfan Pathan has registered himself as one of the best pacers to have played for the Indian Cricket Team after the 2000s. His early wicket-taking capability and meaningful contributions from the ball (and bat) have etched many memories. Not to forget, the frequent claims from the media and experts as him being the best all-rounder to have played for the Indian national team since Kapil Dev. He has been a crucial part in major series victories of the Indian team in the first decade of this millennium. And in this process, Pathan Junior has created many records in his illustrious career. We take a look at some of the lesser known records and figures

#1) He is the fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODI

In 2006, playing his 59th ODI for India, Irfan Pathan took the 100th wicket of his career in the match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. This gave him the coveted title of reaching the 100 wicket milestone in the least number of matches by an Indian cricketer. Previously, Zaheer Khan held this record when he claimed his 100th wicket in his 65th match. Overall, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan currently holds the record for taking the fastest 100 wickets in 44 matches.

Not only in ODIs, Irfan Pathan is also the second fastest Indian pacer to claim 100 wickets in Tests too. 24-year-old Pathan took the wicket of Brett Lee in the Adelaide Test of 2008 playing just his 28th Test match. With this wicket, he joined the elite list of bowlers to have picked up 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. Only legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev reached the 100 wicket mark quicker for a fast bowler. He took his 100th wicket in his 25th Test.