Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Is Afghanistan's win over Sri Lanka really an upset?

Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
251   //    18 Sep 2018, 10:48 IST
Sri Lanka v Afghanistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
This Afghanistan side is definitely a force to be reckoned with in sub-continental conditions

Yesterday, Afghanistan won against Sri Lanka by 91 runs which is Sri Lanka's second biggest loss in Asia Cup history only bettered by their 137-run defeat against Bangladesh in the same tournament a few days earlier. So, can this really be called an upset?

An upset occurs in a competition, frequently in electoral politics or sports, when the party popularly expected to win (the favourite), is defeated by an underdog whom the majority expects to lose, defying the conventional wisdom.

Can the team with 10 wins in their last 41 matches (Sri Lanka) be termed as favourites against one with just 12 losses in 32 matches (Afghanistan) played over last 2 years? It was quite evident that Afghanistan were expected to win (maybe just slightly but still) by many rather than the actual underdogs in this match, Sri Lanka.

Ramiz Raja even went on to say that "Afghanistan will reach the Finals" after the match and if you saw them play on Monday, you won't shrug off his prediction.

Afghanistan has taken rapid steps in International cricket and their staggering growth is great for the game. This win against Sri Lanka is just one of their great achievements in this uphill cricketing journey of a struggling nation that has shown tremendous determination against all the odds.

There was no uncertainty regarding Afghanistan's bowling with 3 world class spinners in the squad. But if there were any doubts those were regarding their batting and once the batting got them to 249 playing maturely, they were definitely hard to beat even if India or Pakistan were playing.

As good as Afghanistan has been since the last 2 years, Sri Lanka's curve is exactly the opposite. They have dived as low as losing to Zimbabwe at home 3-2. They seem to have all the talent required but somehow aren't able to convert that into results they so desperately need.

But don't let this poor form of the opposition beguile you. This win wasn't just for Sri Lanka's poor cricket but more for Afghanistan's brilliance in all departments. If they keep playing the way they did yesterday, it would be hard even for the world-class teams like India and Pakistan to conquer them and if you see more monstrous results going ahead in this tournament, don't be startled by that because this Afghanistan team is no underdog no matter whom they play.

Hence, the end result of this match should be celebrated as a new milestone in Afghanistan cricket. By no means was it an upset.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan
Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket addict and amateur writer. Writing liberates you Spread Love
5 reasons for Afghanistan's upset win over Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka desperate for batting revival in a 'do-or-die'...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Preview...
RELATED STORY
4 Players to watch out for in Sri Lanka vs  Afghanistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons Sri Lanka's exit should not...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest Afganistan XI to beat Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts as Afghanistan punch Sri...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh and Afghanistan through to the...
RELATED STORY
What is in Afghanistan's artillery for this Asia Cup?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us