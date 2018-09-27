Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Is Bangladesh an easy pushover for India in the final?

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
209   //    27 Sep 2018, 11:50 IST

It is an India Vs Bangladesh final
It is an India Vs Bangladesh final

It is an India vs Bangladesh final in the 14th edition of the Asia Cup 2018. While some of the Indian fans would be delighted to see the back of home team Pakistan, some others would be ruing the missed opportunity to watch yet another match between India and Pakistan.

To the credit of Bangladesh, they came back quite strongly after the thrashing they got at the hands of Afghanistan in the group stage and India in the Super Four stage. The format of this Asia Cup enabled Bangladesh to reach the final even after their dismal show in the initial stages of the tournament.

The other finalist, India are sitting on top of the table. Before the tie against Afghanistan, India had an unbeaten record of 10 consecutive matches in Asia Cup. During that dream run, the one team that ran India close in the Asia Cup was Bangladesh.

In this article, an attempt is made to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the Bangladesh team vis-a-vis the Pakistan team.

How Bangladesh can be a comparatively easy opponent for Team India?

1. The absence of the key players in Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International
The experienced Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan will be sorely missed in the final

Both Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan had to leave the team due to injuries. Tamim Iqbal is an experienced and explosive opener. He has a very good record against India. Whenever Tamim gets going, he puts his team in a commanding position. His experience will be missed in the final.

Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, is a quality all-rounder who can break into any international team purely on the basis of either of his skills, that is to say, batting or bowling. Shakib is the No 1 all-rounder in ICC ODI rankings. It is very difficult to replace such a good player and his absence will upset the balance of the Bangladesh team.

In this Asia Cup, Shakib hasn’t done anything exceptional as a batsman. However, he is a big match player and very difficult to contain once he gets going. In bowling, Shakib is generally tight and has the knack of picking up crucial wickets. His class and experience will be sorely missed in the final.

The absence of the two experienced players Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan from the Bangladesh team would act in India’s favour in the final.

Comparatively speaking, Pakistan team was at full strength and would have given the Indians a run for their money had they reached the final.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Bangladesh Cricket Rohit Sharma Mashrafe Mortaza
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
2018 Asia Cup: Revisiting the last Asia Cup final between...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Four reasons behind Bangladesh's loss to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 : India vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's likely XI against Bangladesh in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to India's easy win over Bangladesh in the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India vs Bangladesh will be an even contest
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Bangladeshi players to keep an eye on
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts to India's convincing win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us