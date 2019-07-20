×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Is MS Dhoni really a burden to the Indian cricket team?

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
243   //    20 Jul 2019, 09:18 IST

Dhoni's future is the biggest question mark surrounding Indian cricket right now
Dhoni's future is the biggest question mark surrounding Indian cricket right now

There have been numerous rumors circulating about what happens next with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and what the Indian cricket team's plans for the future are going to be. There have been reports which have suggested that MSK Prasad would talk to Dhoni about his future. The selection board wants to give Rishabh Pant a go in the limited-overs team as the primary wicketkeeper which could mean showing the door to one of the best ODI batsmen to wear the Indian jersey.

The bigger question is why it has reached such a point that the selectors want to look beyond Dhoni and are even willing to drop him from the side. In many ways, India's World Cup campaign and Dhoni's role in the team have contributed to the situation Indian cricket finds itself in.

Dhoni's contribution in the field, his guile, how he manages himself in pressure situations is next to none and he still maintains a very high level of fitness. The problem area pertains to his role in the side as a batsman. Is he a finisher? Is he an anchor? What is his batting position?

Throughout the World Cup, these questions confused anyone who followed the Indian team. The most damning decisions of all, if any, was to not send Dhoni after the fall of the fourth wicket in the semifinals against New Zealand. Even more confusing was promoting Hardik Pandya - a player whose role is to accelerate the flow of runs - ahead of Dhoni in conditions that were conducive to swing bowling.

Hardik Pandya was promoted in the batting order to shield Dhoni in the semifinal
Hardik Pandya was promoted in the batting order to shield Dhoni in the semifinal

Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team later explained that the team management was trying to shield Dhoni from the swinging ball as they didn't want to lose him in the chase. Somehow it raises an even bigger question that whether the team management preferred Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya's technique over Dhoni's at such a crucial juncture.

In essence, Dhoni at this stage of his career has lost the ability to hit the ball out of the park with regularity. But at the same time his technique, although unorthodox, does help him dig deep and survive for long periods. This was something that was on display early in the year in Australia where Dhoni bagged the Man of the Series award. The conditions needed an anchor and Dhoni played that role to perfection. Dhoni as a resource is not a liability to the team but unfortunately, he has not been used to the best of his ability.

Dhoni played the role of anchor to perfection in the ODI series in Australia
Dhoni played the role of anchor to perfection in the ODI series in Australia

It might be a bit harsh but Dhoni at any number another than No.4 or 5 in the batting order does bring some liability to the team. The team management and Dhoni need to sit down and decide what is going to be the course of action from now because if Dhoni has to continue being part of the team then he has to admit that his floater days are over and he would need to buckle down and bat at 4 or 5. What his recent form has shown is that he still can contribute a lot to Indian cricket but he is hardly getting utilized in the best way possible.

So, to answer the question, No, Dhoni is not a burden to the team, he's just an underutilized player who can still contribute immensely to Indian cricket.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
Opinion: MS Dhoni deserves a graceful exit from international Cricket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The enigma that is MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him: The name is MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace MS Dhoni when he decides to retire
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why MS Dhoni is supremely important to India's campaign
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019 World Cup campaign
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Removing Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team will be a wrong call
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why people want MS Dhoni to retire and the counter-arguments 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is MS Dhoni being made the scapegoat?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why MS Dhoni coming in at No.7 against New Zealand was a tactical blunder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us