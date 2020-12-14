Is Rashid Latif the right man as Pakistan's next Chief Selector?

With Peshawar Zalmi head coach Mohammad Akram backing out of the vacant chief selector post, all eyes have turned to Rashid Latif.

Akram cited concerns about the current selection process, where the committee comprises the chief selector and the head coaches of the regional teams. He called for a return to the old system of an independent selection committee, something the board rejected.

Which brings the focus to Rashid Latif. Latif, a former Pakistan skipper, has been working as a host and analyst for Pakistan Television Corporation since 2016. He was recently fired after the corporation got hit with financial hurdles.

Latif, nonetheless, is a respected and followed pundit in Pakistan - a dignified personality in Pakistan's cricketing fraternity.

With the PCB reported to be running out of options, Latif might be the right candidate for the gig.

What makes Latif one of the firm favorites for the job

Rashid Latif (center) was instrumental in guiding Afghan cricket in their formative years.

It is worth remembering that Latif is currently one of the members of the advisory board and the director of the recently crowned PSL champions, Karachi Kings. He was one of the think-tanks behind Karachi's selection in the 2019 PSL draft.

Rashid Latif, undoubtedly, has a sound understanding of domestic cricket in Pakistan, following his cricketing career that spanned 15 years. He also served as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team in the country's early years.

Not only did he manage to promote the likes of Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Shahzad, but Latif's Afghanistan also collected a silver medal in the 2010 Asian games and ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2011. His record speaks of his achievements as someone who has worked at the grassroots.

Latif's outspoken demeanor is a important for Pakistan Cricket

He remains one of the astute cricketing minds in Pakistan- someone who has seen controversy and nepotism in national selection calls.

Regardless of introducing a new system and a new constitution following the 2019 WC debacle, Pakistan cricket still aggravates by lackluster selection calls and nepotism. Meritocracy in selection is a thing of the past. Expectations were a lot from the last two chief selectors Inzamam ul-Haq and Misbah ul-Haq- nonetheless, they were disappointed.

Rashid Latif, in many ways, brings a change of air from the conservative selection style of pursuing with the old veterans, as was the case under his predecessors. His guile and street smartness is perhaps the only thing that can spring up inspiring selection choices.

Pakistan cricket for the past six years lacked a proper finisher at 7, something that Latif might have an answer. His agile thinking would be a much-needed change from the dull selection calls made by his predecessor, Misbah-ul Haq.

Despite Rashid Latif being a sound choice for PCB's vacant chief selector position, questions remain over a potential rift between the two parties at some point. One of Rashid Latif's weaknesses has been his impulsiveness, something that has cost him a potentially brighter international career.

Whether he will be willing to persist with this gig, amid differences with the board, remains to be seen. For sure, as of now, he will be an inspired choice for PCB.