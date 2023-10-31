"Is he really a No 1 batsman?" - Fans roast Babar Azam for scoring 9 off 16 in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat during his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. The right-handed batter departed for just nine runs off 16 balls.

The dismissal took place in the 26th over of Pakistan’s run chase. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled an off-break ball and Babar came down the pitch for a wild swipe but holed it down to long-on. It was Babar’s fourth consecutive wicket against a spinner. He was previously dismissed by Adam Zampa, Noor Ahmed, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

In the ongoing World Cup, Babar has amassed 216 runs in seven games at an average of 30.85, including three half-centuries.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) had mixed reactions to Babar Azam’s wicket. One user wrote:

"Is he really a No 1 batsman?"

What happened in the PAK vs BAN World Cup match?

Batting first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs. Mahmudullah starred with the bat, scoring 56 off 70, including one maximum and six boundaries. Liton Das and captain Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with scores of 45 (64) and 43 (64), respectively.

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr emerged as the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, picking up three wickets apiece. Haris Rauf scalped two wickets, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir settled for one apiece.

In response, openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique starred with the bat as Pakistan won the World Cup match by seven wickets with 17.3 overs to spare.

Fakhar smashed 81 off 74, including seven sixes and three fours, while Shafique amassed 68 off 69, comprising two maximums and nine boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 128-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 26 (21) and 17 (15), respectively.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the only successful bowler for Bangladesh, returning with figures of 3/60 in nine overs.

With the win, Pakistan have jumped to fifth spot with six points in points table. On the other hand, Bangladesh have become the first team to be officially eliminated from the semifinal race with one win in seven matches.

The Men in Green will next play New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4.