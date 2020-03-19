Is split captaincy between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli a good idea? MSK Prasad has his say

Prasad said that captaincy brings the best out in Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has an outstanding record as the Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL

Virat Kohli should continue captaining the team, said Prasad

Nobody can question the status of Virat Kohli as a batsman in the cricketing world, such has been his dominance over the past decade. However, one would argue that it is not the same case, when it comes to his captaincy.

The Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri duo have found themselves in the firing line time and again over the selection policy of the Indian team. And now with Virat Kohli taking voluntary leave from several series in the recent times over the past two seasons, questions were raised if the IPL winning Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma should be given full-time captaincy for at least the shortest format of the game.

Former national selector MSK Prasad chimed his opinion on the same stating that 'split captaincy' as a method has not gone well in the history of Indian cricket.

Speaking to India News, Prasad said that Virat Kohli loves leading the team and it brings out the best in him.

"His performances haven't dropped because of captaincy. And when our captain is number 1 batsman in all formats......what's the problem? He has been coming up world-class performances across formats. His strategy is working well in all formats."

Previously split captaincy was one of the major reasons behind MS Dhoni stepping down as the captain of the limited-overs team.