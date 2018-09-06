Is the Oval Test a disaster waiting to happen for Team India?

England & India Net Sessions at Oval

The Indians are playing their last Test match of the current England series at the Oval Cricket Ground, London. On the eve of this Test match, let us travel back to the ancient times to evaluate the odds of the current Indian team to come up trumps at the Oval.

#1 Team India’s overall record at the Oval

The Indians have so far played 12 Test matches at the Oval and won only one in 1971 and lost as many as 4 Test matches. The remaining 7 matches ended in a draw. The 4 defeats were crushing defeats.

In the four Test matches that they lost to England at the Oval, three were by an innings and one by 9 wickets. And more importantly, the last 2 of those innings defeats had come in the last 2 matches that the Indians played at the Oval in 2011 and 2014.

#2 Team India’s recent record at the Oval

a - India’s Tour of England in 2014

England Captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bowl. At the blink of an eye, India were reduced to 44 for 6 and then on to 90 for 9. India finally reached 148 in the first innings and Dhoni was the last man out for 82. When England batted in the first innings, Joe Root scored an unbeaten 149 to take the England first innings score onto 486.

When India started their second innings with a deficit of 338 runs, it was the familiar story once again and India were blasted out for just 94 runs. England won this Test match by an innings and 244 runs. The match got over in three days inside 206 overs.

England won that series 3-1.

b) India’s Tour of England in 2011

England won the toss and elected to bat first. Helped by a 235 from Ian Bell and 175 from Kevin Pieterson, England declared their first innings closed at 591 for 6.

In reply, India made 300 in the first innings on the back of an unbeaten 146 from the wall. Rahul Dravid came in as an opener in this match and carried his bat through.

Asked to follow-on, India did not do any better in the second innings and were all out for 283. England won the match by an innings and 8 runs

With that Oval loss, Team India conceded the No1 Test ranking position to England. From the dizzy heights of the World Cup win in April’2011 to IPL trophy in May’ 2011, Dhoni’s world came crashing down in August’2011 at the Oval Cricket Ground in England.

#3 Team India’s only win at the Oval

B.S. Chandrasekhar - The mystery spinner

Team India’s only win at the Oval came in 1971 under Ajit Wadekar.

The Firs two Test matches of the series had ended in a draw before the series moved onto the Oval for the decider. England took a sizeable lead of 71 runs in the first innings and the match seemed headed for a third successive draw. Then B.S. Chandrasekhar struck. He took 6 for 38 and England were bowled out for 101 in the second innings. This left India with a target of 172 runs to win the Test and with that the series.

India helped by useful contribution from Wadekar, Sardesai and GR Vishwanath had won this match by 4 wickets.

It was India’s first Test win in England. It was also India’s first series win in England. After this win, India are yet to win a Test match at the Oval for the last 47 years.

