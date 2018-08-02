Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Is this fair Faf du Plessis?

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Feature
02 Aug 2018

At the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Faf asked for the 'Toss' system to get scrapped in the Test format

Ottis Gibson’s appointment as the head coach of South Africa changed the national team’s approach towards the Test format. Gibson wanted to emulate the famous West Indies ‘Quartet’ of the 1980s. The presence of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, and Lungi Ngidi tempted Gibson to make this decision. In fact, Gibson’s dream is to field all the five bowlers at the same time. Unfortunately, Steyn’s untimely injury and Morkel’s retirement made Gibson’s dream a dream forever.

Faf du Plessis, the South African captain, backed his coach’s ideology. Since South Africa had four consecutive ‘home’ Test series, Faf requested the groundsmen to prepare pitches in favour of his seamers. As expected, they won all four of their home series. However, there lies is a small glitch in their approach. The pitch doesn’t know which team’s pacer is bowling.

South Africa's approach backfired during the India series as the Indian pacers fought toe-to-toe with the South African pacers. If not for the mundane show by the Indian batters in the first two matches, India would have easily won that series. Faf was delighted with his team’s performance and heaped praised on his bowlers for doing a perfect job.

After a year-long dominance in their home, South Africa finally stepped out of their comfort zone and entered into their nemesis ‘subcontinent’. As expected, they were humiliated by the Sri Lankan’s spinners. Their batsmen lacked application and temperament. At the end of the series, the South African players blamed the practice matches for their dismal performances. In particular, Faf went one step ahead. He asked for the traditional ‘toss’ system to get scrapped in the longer format. 

Only a year ago, Faf instructed his home staff to prepare the pitches in his favor. He wanted the conditions to favor the ‘home’ team. Now, the same Faf is requesting ICC to scrap the ‘toss’ system. In other words, he wants to remove the practice of teams utilizing ‘home advantage’.  

He is the same person who enjoyed the victory when they thrashed the ‘hapless’ Zimbabwe in a 4-day/night match affair. He is the same person who celebrated the success when they thrashed a ‘de-motivated’ Bangladesh team. Now, he is finding excuses and giving reasons for his team’s poor performances. It is time that Faf now understood the pain of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Any International cricketer will have a specific weakness in their technique. Upon every failure, one should work hard on their fault and try to perform better in the forthcoming series. This is the difference between a ‘legend’ and a ‘player’.

Instead of improving their game against spin, the South African batsmen are playing the ‘blame game’.

Is this fair Mr.Faf?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Indian Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Faf du Plessis
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
