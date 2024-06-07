Is USA defeating Pakistan the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history?

2009 T20 World Cup champions Pakistan faced a tough reality check as they failed to calm their nerves against an inexperienced team like the United States of America (USA) on Thursday, June 6, in Dallas. The hosts produced an all-round brilliance to win an epic Super-Over thriller and register two wins on the trot in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The USA were coming into the showpiece event with impressive T20I series victories against Canada (4-0) and Bangladesh (2-1). They certainly raised the bar with their performances, and were expected to impress the cricket fraternity in the T20 World Cup as well.

The hosts started off the tournament with an emphatic seven-wicket victory against Canada on June 1. Not many had expected the USA team to turn up the heat against a well-established team like Pakistan, who were the runners-up in the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

However, USA never looked bothered during the chase, thanks to their experience in handling tough situations in international games and appearance in Major League Cricket (MLC).

On that note, let's look at how this game ranks among the finest T20 World Cup upsets.

USA's stunning victory against Pakistan is the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history

Certainly, there have been many games in the history of the tournament, where the underdogs have prevailed over the favorites.

It goes way back to the 2009 edition, when the Netherlands chased down the target of 163 against England. The 2016 edition saw Afghanistan sealing a six-run victory over West Indies. The magnitude of this win was special, as the Caribbean team went on to lift the trophy in the same edition.

There had been three occasions of an upset in the T20 World Cup 2022. Notably, Namibia secured a 55-run victory against Sri Lanka, Ireland beat their neighbors, England by five runs (D/L method), and the Zimbabwean side won via cliffhanger by one run against Pakistan.

But, the USA side beating the Men in Green on Thursday tops it all, due to the significance and consequences of this result. Earning an automatic entry as the co-hosts, USA rose to the occasion in their debut World Cup appearance.

USA cricket's depth was strikingly visible in this game, as they found heroes in all departments.

The bowling unit was sensational to send Pakistan reeling at 40/3 after eight overs. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman couldn't be potent enough with their contributions.

Although, Shadab Khan (40 off 25) provided an impetus to the side, the slow-paced knock of captain Babar Azam (44 off 43) halted the momentum of Pakistan's innings. The rest of the line-up did fine to help the visitors to post 159, but it didn't look enough.

Certainly, skipper Monank Patel felt they did most of things alright, from winning the toss and restricting Pakistan under 160, with a short boundary on one side.

"The plan was to win the toss and bowl first," Monank said during the post-match presentation ceremony. "And we knew initially first half an hour it would help pace bowlers and the way we kept them quiet and took the crucial wickets in the powerplay, it helped really well. And yeah, 160 on this wicket with one side short boundary, I felt we were always in the game."

Nosthush Kenjige was the key bowler for USA with figures of 3/30, while Saurabh Netravalkar supported him well with figures of 2/18.

It was a decent start for USA, with their openers, Monank and Steven Taylor, having a positive intent. Although Monank found boundaries at will, Taylor (12) failed to pierce the gaps on a few occasions, which ultimately resulted in him getting holed out to the wicket-keeper off Naseem Shah, with USA at 36/1 in the sixth over.

At No. 3 came Andries Gous, who played domestic cricket in South Africa and moved to USA in 2021. After registering highest individual score of 95* in International League T20 (ILT20), Gous was named in USA'S T20I squad, while getting eligible to represent the country in February. After scoring 65 against Canada, he continued his form by contributing 35 off 26, while stitching together a quality 68-run partnership with skipper, Monank.

Monank, the restaurateur, motivated by the last words of his mother, 'keep playing and working very hard', stamped his authority over Pakistan with an impressive knock of 50 off 38 balls. The highlight of his innings was a maximum straight down the ground against Shaheen Afridi.

Aaron Jones, who stole the show with a sensational 94* against Canada, came in clutch against Pakistan as well. With 12 needed off three balls, nervousness was palpable among the USA squad members. However, Jones' maximum towards the deep mid-wicket region of Haris Rauf brought back their hopes. A single in the next delivery meant USA needing five off the last ball.

Nitish Kumar, who failed to get going during his entire stay, creamed the low full-toss to clear the mid-off fielder for a boundary. USA breathed a sigh of relief as they would get another chance to claim a victory in the Super Over.

Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir was tasked with bowling the crucial over for Pakistan. With a slew of extras, over-throws and a boundary, USA managed to score 18 runs off the super over.

Monank trusted Saurabh Netravalkar over Ali Khan to bowl the Super Over. Starting off with a dot, four and a wide, the left-arm pacer looked under pressure. However, he turned things around by claiming the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the third ball. Stationed at long-off, Milind Kumar (former Delhi player) leaped forward to take a brilliant catch to find Pakistan in complete disarray.

Although, Shadab hit a solitary boundary, Netravalkar kept it tight to seal a historic five-run victory for USA.

Certainly, Netravalkar is fulfilling his dream to play for an international team and helping them cross the line in a crucial World Cup game. Long story short, the 32-year-old played for the Indian team in the 2010 U19 World Cup and decided to pursue his Masters in the IVY League University, after not finding enough opportunities with the Mumbai state team.

"It's a very humbling feeling that life has given me a second chance to pursue what I love doing," Netravalkar said in the presentation ceremony. "And I really feel that bliss as soon as I walk onto the field to play competitive cricket."

With this result, Pakistan are in danger of failing to reach the Super 8 phase. The Men in Green have reached the semi-final stage in six of the eight men's T20 World Cups.

It would certainly be a disappointing campaign for the 2022 T20 World Cup runner-ups, who are set to clash with their arch-rivals, India on Sunday, June 9.

Skipper Monank Patel feels a landmark victory over Pakistan will help grow cricket in the United States.

"Of course, beating Pakistan in the World Cup is going to open many doors for us," Monank said in the post-game press conference. "Obviously hosting the World Cup in USA and performing here as a team, it helps us to grow the cricket in USA."

Certainly, USA's commanding performance over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 got etched into the history books as the biggest upset in the tournament's history.

