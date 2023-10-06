“Isko zyada experience hoga” - Wasim Akram makes an indirect Sania Mirza reference during light-hearted biryani debate on show featuring Shoaib Malik 

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram made a light-hearted reference to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, without naming her, during a fun debate on Karachi vs Hyderabadi biryani. While pointing to all-rounder Shoaib Malik, Akram cheekily commented that he would know more about Hyderabadi biryani.

Malik is married to Mirza, who belongs to Hyderabad. The two sporting stars got married in April 2010 and became parents in October 2018.

Apart from cricket, biryani has been the topic of some interesting banter with regard to Pakistan cricket in the ongoing World Cup. Akram, himself, has shared a clip on his X account in which he is heard giving his views on the Karachi vs Hyderabadi biryani debate. The former Pakistan captain commented:

“I have tried Hyderabadi biryani. Obviously, isko (pointing to Malik) zyada experience hoga [He will have more experience]. My Indian friends, please don’t get upset. I am speaking the truth; there is no competition to the biryani that is available in Karachi. I have tried Hyderabadi biryani. It’s dry, like pulav, with colored rice and chicken or mutton, whatever it is.”

To this, Malik cheekily replied that the masala in Hyderabadi biryani is put downwards and the rice is placed above that.

When Pakistan players took part in the biryani debate

Earlier, members of the Pakistan cricket team featuring in the ongoing World Cup also shared their thoughts on the Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani debate.

According to team skipper Babar Azam, while both biryanis are equally delicious, the Hyderabadi one is a bit spicy. Pacer Hasan Ali, on the other hand, termed Hyderabadi biryani as better than the one that is available in Karachi. Imam-Ul-Haq and Haris Rauf were also highly impressed by Hyderabadi biryani.

The ICC shared a video of the interesting debate on their official Instagram handle.

After Pakistan’s poor performance in the warm-up matches, leg-spinner Shadab Khan also made a cheeky Hyderabadi biryani reference and commented:

“We are eating it daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow (laughs).”

Pakistan are taking on Netherlands in their first 2023 World Cup match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They lost the toss and were asked to bat first by the Dutch side.