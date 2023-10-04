Several Pakistan World Cup members, including skipper Babar Azam, recently provided their verdict on the renowned Hyderabad biriyani and compared it to their own Karachi biriyani.

The squad landed on Indian shores for the 2023 World Cup last week and played two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia in Hyderabad.

While Babar felt both versions of biriyanis tasted equally delicious, he felt the Hyderabadi one was a bit spicy. However, pacer Hasan Ali bluntly stated the Hyderabadi Biriyani to be better than the one from back home in Karachi.

Teammates Imam ul Haq and Haris Rauf did not pick over the other but rated the Hyderabad version sky-high.

Here is a video shared by the ICC on their Instagram handle on the Pakistan players sharing their experience of the Hyderabad biriyani and how it compares with the one back home in Karachi.

The Pakistan players recently enjoyed a team dinner in Hyderabad, where they were treated to different cuisines, and the board shared pictures of the same on their social media handles.

Unfortunately for the Men in Green, the performances on-field haven't lived up to expectations. They have gone down in both warm-up games to the Kiwis and the Aussies by five wickets and 14 runs, respectively.

Pakistan open their 2023 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands

Pakistan will look to win their second ODI World Cup title.

Pakistan has endured a torrid build-up to the 2023 World Cup, with a dismal showing in the recent Asia Cup and a few off-field turmoil amongst the squad.

They have been formidable in the previous two T20 World Cups, qualifying for the semi-final in 2021 and the final in 2022. However, their performances in the 50-over tournament haven't inspired confidence.

Following their historic triumph in 1992, Pakistan has made the ODI World Cup final only once in 1999 and missed out on qualifying for the final four in the last two editions in 2015 and 2019. They also relinquished their top position in the ICC ODI rankings to India due to their finishing bottom of the Super Fours of the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Despite being ranked second and considered among the pre-tournament favorites, almost the entire Pakistan squad has little to no experience playing in India.

Nevertheless, the Babar Azam-led side will begin their 2023 campaign with hopes of winning a 50-over World Cup for the first time in over 30 years.

Pakistan faces off against the Netherlands in their World Cup opener at Hyderabad on Friday, October 6. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14.