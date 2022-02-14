ISL vs KAR prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United (ISL) and Karachi Kings (KAR) will cross swords in the 21st match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday, February 14.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, are in absolute disarray in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having lost all their six games, they are languishing at the bottom of the table. Their net run rate of -1.420 is also the worst among all the participating teams.

They are coming off a heavy 55-run loss against Peshawar Zalmi. After being put in to bat first, Zalmi racked up a massive score of 193-6 on the board. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Harris' 97-run stand set the stage for a tall score.

Zazai scored 52 off 42 before Qasim Akram, Pakistan's U19 World Cup captain, got rid of him. Haris was the more attacking of the two, scoring 49 off 27 with three fours and four sixes. Shoaib Malik and Ben Cutting also played useful knocks.

Chris Jordan picked up three wickets for the Kings, but he went for 41 runs in his four overs. Mohammad Nabi, Umaid Asif and Qasim Akram got one wicket apiece. Former Kings captain Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin failed to pick up a wicket.

The Kings stuttered in their run chase, finishing with 138-6. Babar Azam scored 59 off 46 with the help of six fours. However, he didn't receive much support from others. Joe Clarke made a run-a-ball 26 before Liam Livingstone dismissed him.

Meanwhile, United, led by Shadab Khan, are in the middle of the points table with six points from as many games. They lost to Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their previous game. After being put in to bat first, Alex Hales' 62 and Faheem Ashraf's 55 helped them reach 199-8.

Thereafter, Shadab Khan picked up three wickets, giving away only 25 runs, but his effort went in vain. Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored fifties to take the Gladiators home.

Will the United (ISL) beat the Kings (KAR)?

Babar Azam. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Kings have had nothing going in their favour in the ongoing tournament. United will fancy their chances against Azam's men, who have looked out of sorts. United are the firm favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win this match.

