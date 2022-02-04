ISL vs LAG prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are set to cross swords in Match No. 12 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday, February 5. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are placed second in the table with four points from three matches with a net run rate of 0.057. After losing to the Multan Sultans in their opening game, the Qalandars have managed to win two consecutive matches.

The Qalandars will go into the game on the back of a 29-run win over Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday. After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a humongous score of 199 for four. Fakhar Zaman top-scored for them with a 38-ball knock of 66.

Abdullah Shafique also smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to a 31-ball 41. In the end, Mohammad Hafeez's 19-ball 37 and Rashid Khan's eight-ball 22 guided the Qalandars close to the 200-run mark. Kamran Ghulam also scored 30 useful runs.

From there on, the Qalandars' bowlers never allowed the Zalmi to run away with the game. Zaman Khan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 32 runs. Afridi accounted for two scalps and gave away a mere 19 runs in his quota of four overs.

The United, led by Shadab Khan, have been on a rampage in the championship. Although they lost to the Multan Sultans, two back-to-back wins over Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators meant they were placed at second after their third match.

Their net run rate of +0.557 is also the best among the six participating teams. In their previous game on Thursday, United beat the Gladiators by 43 runs. After being sent in to bat, United put up a colossal score of 229 for four on the board in 20 overs.

Colin Munro top-scored for them with an unbeaten 39-ball knock of 72. Paul Stirling also smashed his way to a 28-ball 57, laced with seven fours and three sixes. Azam Khan's 35-ball 65 propelled his team to a big total. Thereafter, Shadab Khan's fifer blew the Gladiators away.

Will the Qalandars beat United?

Rashid Khan and Fakhar Zaman. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Qalandars have been exceptional in the tournament, especially in their bowling department. But they may not find the going easy against an in-form United batting unit. United have also done well in their bowling. Shadab Khan and Co. will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

