ISL vs PES prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will cross swords in the 24th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 17.

The Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, are in decent form having won their previous two matches. But they are still quite some way from qualifying for the playoffs. A win will keep them in a comfortable position, but a loss will put them under extreme pressure.

They will go into the next game on the back of a 24-run win over Quetta Gladiators on February 15. After opting to bat first, Zalmi notched a respectable score of 185 for seven on the board. Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat scored half-centuries for them.

But it was Ben Cutting's 14-ball knock of 36 that took the Zalmi past the 180-run mark. Naseem Shah picked up a four-wicket haul for the Gladiators.

The Gladiators' run-chase was all about opening batter Will Smeed. Smeed scored 99 runs off 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. But he didn't get much support from the other batters. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 25 off 21 before he holed out to Liam Livingstone. Usman Qadir picked up three wickets for the Zalmi.

United, led by Shadab Khan, are in a much better position in the tournament. Having won four out of seven games, they are placed third in the points table. Their net run-rate of 0.684 is also amongst the best in the tournament so far.

They will go into the game on the back of a slender one-run win over Babar Azam's Karachi Kings on February 14. After being put in to bat first, United racked up a massive score of 191 for seven. Most of their batters scored in the 20s and 30s, taking their team to respectability.

From there on, United strained for a wee bit, but managed to hold their nerve in the end. Qasim Akram and Imad Wasim's half-centuries went in vain for the Kings. Waqas Maqsood picked up three wickets for United.

United look the stronger of the two teams going into the next match. They will go into the next game as the firm favorites. Zalmi need to be at their very best to get past the in-form United.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

