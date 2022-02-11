ISL vs QUE prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on February 12 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad United have won three out of five games and have six points to their name. They comprehensively defeated Karachi Kings in their previous fixture. It was a complete performance from the Kings which saw them win their third match of the season.

Batting first, United posted 177 on the board, losing six wickets. There were contributions from their top-order batters, with Paul Stirling top-scoring with 39. Shadab Khan then picked up four wickets to restrict the Kings to 135 as United won the game by 42 runs.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have four points to their name, having won only a couple of games out of five so far. After losing two matches on the trot, they won their next game against the Lahore Qalandars in a high-scoring affair.

Bowling first, the Gladiators bowlers managed to pick up only five wickets as the Qalandars scored 204 in 20 overs. What followed was a batting masterclass from Jason Roy as he smashed a brilliant ton. James Vince also looked good for his 49 and a cameo from Mohammad Nawaz (25* off 12 balls) guided them across the line with three balls to spare.

Can Quetta Gladiators (QUE) beat Islamabad United (ISL)?

Both sides are coming off wins in their respective previous games and will look to continue the winning momentum. It was a good overall performance from United that saw them win their last game, whereas it was a one-man show from Roy for the Gladiators.

The Gladiators have struggled to restrict their oppositions to low totals and will have to be on their toes in their next game.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, look a settled unit with their skipper Shadab Khan leading from the front. They are expected to beat the Gladiators on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Islamabad United to win this match.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Shadab Khan to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 5 votes so far