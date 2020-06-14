It was an absolute privilege to share the dressing room with VVS Laxman, says Irfan Pathan

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted that it was an absolute privilege to play with fellow former India batsman VVS Laxman during his career. Irfan Pathan first represented India in Tests back in 2003 against Australia at Adelaide and is one of only three Indians to ever take a Test hat-trick.

Earlier in the day, VVS Laxman tweeted a photo of Irfan Pathan as a new trend of him thanking fellow players and paying a tribute to those who have influenced him.

Despite grappling with his fair share of challenges, @IrfanPathan retained his fierce passion for the sport. Along the way, he embraced the role of an inspirational mentor-cum-coach when still an active first-class player, willingly sharing his wisdom and experience. pic.twitter.com/GJgynx9gb2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 13, 2020

Irfan Pathan was extremely happy by this gesture from VVS Laxman and thanked him by saying that it was an absolute pleasure to share the dressing room with him and play with him for India.

Thank you https://t.co/zmE4o2HzFs was absolute privilage to have shared dressing with you n now our friendship — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 13, 2020

Irfan Pathan was the only bowler to grab a Test hat-trick in the very first over of a Test match. He dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf. A fierce competitor on the field, Irfan Pathan always played with a never-say-die attitude and always wore his heart on his sleeve. Irfan Pathan retired from all forms of cricket in January 2020.