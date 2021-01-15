"It can get a bit daunting" - Marcus Stoinis on cricket's bio-bubbles

Marcus Stoinis says thinking about the bio-secure bubbles in cricket can get a bit daunting at times as the sport continues to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stoinis, who has been away from home since the 2020 IPL began in September, is now playing in the BBL for the Melbourne Stars. He is set to travel to New Zealand with Australia next month before the IPL returns in April.

With the Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League and the ICC T20I World Cup all scheduled to take place before October (in addition to international bilateral series), this year promises to be an even more gruelling year than usual for international cricketers.

"For me personally, I do get in trouble when I do think too far ahead," Marcus Stoinis told ESPNCricinfo. "To think forward, which I'm saying we don't really like to do but you go Big Bash, then you go there's a New Zealand tour, there's a South African Test tour, before you know it, you're back to IPL."

"And then who knows from there, there's the Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League, there are all these things so this could easily turn into another hub until next August, which is eight months away from now. It can get a bit daunting when you think of it like that."

"I've been struggling with how I want to go about that" – Marcus Stoinis on trouble with new BBL rules

Marcus Stoinis has had an inconsistent BBL campaign so far

Marcus Stoinis also spoke about the new BBL rules which have been put into force this season. The Melbourne Stars opening batsman says that he has not been able to strategise for the new rules as well as he would have liked.

"I've been struggling with how I want to go about that in my own head. Even sometimes I've forgotten that we've got the two overs left in the back 10. There's still a few tactics that personally I can iron out that will help myself and the team."

Marcus Stoinis has shown glimpses of his world-class quality in the 2020-21 BBL, but he has failed to perform consistently. In eight matches so far this season, the all-rounder has scored 277 runs, with two fifties to his name and a best of 97 not out.