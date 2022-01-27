"It would embarrass all the modern-day players" - Kevin Pietersen jokes when asked about getting back in IPL

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen smacked a 38-ball 86 as the World Giants trumped the Asia Lions in the ongoing Legends League Cricket on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday's knock, Shreevats Goswami, a former teammate of Pietersen, asked the veteran about a possible IPL return. The 41-year-old came up with a hilarious reply on Twitter, saying he would be too expensive and embarrass all current cricketers.

Replying to Goswami, Kevin Pietersen wrote:

"I’d be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players!"

Agreeing with what Pietersen said, Shreevats Goswami suggested the former should buy an IPL team.

"Haha agree, may be just buy a team, lead & win the ipl," the wicket-keeper batter from Bengal wrote.

Incidentally, Pietersen and Goswami share a very cordial relationship, having played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

World Giants secure crucial win riding on Kevin Pietersen's half-century

Opting to bowl first in a must-win tie, the World Giants contained the Asia Lions to 149/7 in 20 overs. Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan smashed 41 off 26 and threatened to post a daunting total. But the Giants bowlers made a superlative comeback to restrict the Lions to under 150.

In reply, the World Giants came out all guns blazing, chasing the total in just 13 overs. Pietersen and Kevin O'Brien put on a 100-run stand for the second wicket to set up the win. The former England batter accumulated 86 runs, including nine fours and seven towering sixes while the Ireland cricketer remained unbeaten on 31 from 24 balls.

With this win, the World Giants leapfrog the other two teams to go top of the points table with four points in three games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava