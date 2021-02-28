"It felt like I was in a jail"- Mehidy Hasan shares his harrowing quarantine experience in New Zealand

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan has spoken about his quarantine experience in New Zealand and compared it to being in a jail.

The Bangladesh players tested negative in their first round of COVID tests upon their arrival in New Zealand on Wednesday. Subsequently, the players will have to complete a 14-day quarantine period where they will not be allowed to meet anyone for the first three days. Mehidy Hasan said that this left him a bit frustrated.

"This is the first time I've spent five days inside a hotel. So you can guess how it feels like; Time wasn't moving initially. The first three days, we couldn't meet anyone, just had conversations over phone. It felt like I was in a jail. Felt a little frustrated, to be honest." Hasan told BCB in a recorded video message.

After the first three days, players were only allowed to move outside their hotel for half an hour.

"We are being allowed half-an-hour outside the hotel each day after the first three days. This helps us feel fresh and enjoy the weather and environment. Once we start doing group gym session, we will feel even better." the all-rounder added.

The Bangladesh Team reached Christchurch at 14h45 (New Zealand Time).

Bangladesh players will be allowed to train in small groups among themselves from the 8th day onwards. After completing two more round of COVID tests and finishing their 14-day mandatory quarantine period, the players will be allowed to move around the country freely.

Mehidy Hasan's impressive performance against West Indies

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 52 runs from fours and sixes was the highest in an innings in the Test series in Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Cricket Series 2021.

Mehidy Hasan will be looking to make a mark in the upcoming 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series against the Kiwis starting from 20 March. The all-rounder is coming into the series with some impressive form under his belt.

Bangladesh suffered a deflating 2-0 Test series loss at home to West indies recently, but Mehidy Hasan shined with both bat and ball.

The 23-year-old hit his maiden Test century and scored 198 runs in two Tests at an average of 49.50. With the ball, Hasan picked up 10 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 2.6.

The off-spinner also went on to become the fastest Bangladeshi bowler ever to claim 100 Test wickets. He achieved this feat in his 24th Test.