It was a loose shot to play at that moment: Shubman Gill unhappy with his dismissal

Shubman Gill became the third-highest run-scorer on his Test debut for India in Australia. However, his innings had the potential to grow much more had it not been for a lapse in concentration.

Young Shubman Gill had climbed to a score of 45 before edging a ball from Pat Cummins to Aussie keeper Tim Paine. Gill’s innings was cut short having scored 45 off 65 balls and the 21-year-old was gutted to give his wicket away.

“I’m not really happy with the way I got out. It was the last ball of Cummins’s spell and I should have seen it off. It was a loose shot to play at that moment. But overall, my goal was to play with intent and build partnerships, and I managed it to an extent,” Shubman Gill said after stumps on day two.

“When I came in to bat, there was something in the pitch and the pitch was lively. The only thing which I told myself was that, no matter what’s happening on the pitch or what’s happening around me, I should be able to play my game and I should be able to express myself, play with intent. That was my thought process throughout my innings," Shubman Gill added.

Shubman Gill earned his maiden Test call-up for India, but despite being on the sidelines, the youngster absorbed whatever he could by watching his experienced peers play.

“I’ve been travelling with the team for the last four-five Test series. Being with the team, it helped me a lot. To be able to settle in the team,” he said.

Gill went on to praise teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. He claims these players, in particular, have helped him grow into a better and more confident Test batsman.

“It’s a huge confidence booster for a youngster to be playing against a top bowling attack in the nets. When I went out to bat today, I didn’t really feel like I was in a whole new place," Shubman Gill said.

Shubman Gill praises stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane

Young Gill was impressed by Rahane's well-poised and balanced knock that helped him score his second ton at the MCG.

"The way Ajinkya bhai played, it was such a magnificent knock to watch from outside. How to see off those tough periods, the loose balls that he was getting, he was making sure he was putting all of them away," noted Gill.

For a youngster like Shubman Gill, playing his first Test, there can’t be a better learning experience than watching his captain against one of the best bowling attacks in the world of cricket.