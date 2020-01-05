'It's all about taking it one game at a time,' says Australian cricketer Arjun Nair (Exclusive Interview)

Nair plays for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League

Arjun Nair is a 21-year-old Australian cricketer who is currently playing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. He's considered a major prospect due to his excellent bowling skills and the ability to finish off the game with the bat.

He made his first-class debut for New South Wales when he was just seventeen. Since then, Nair has improved a lot. In the 2018 edition of the Big Bash League, he bagged three wickets in three matches at an impressive average of 12.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the up-and-coming cricketer talks about the prospects of his team in the league this season and the importance of mental health in a sportsperson's life.

How does it feel to be a part of Sydney Thunder this season as well? How has the team built up this season?

Nair: The Big Bash is always a great time of the year. This year, we have great balance and variety in our team. I believe we have what it takes to win, but it’s all about taking it one game at a time.

Recently, the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers was abandoned due to poor air quality (because of smoke from bushfires). It also sparked a controversy regarding the timing of the umpires in calling off the game. What's your take on this?

Nair: It was disappointing not to win, but at the end of the day, that’s not the most important thing. There are families who have been affected by these fires, so it’s important the well being of the people is considered above anything else.

2018 was a tough year for you as you received a three-month ban due to a suspect bowling action. What was your thought process during that period of time? Who supported you the most?

Nair: It was definitely a tough time. At the end of the day, I had the self-belief that I would always come back. So, I always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Throughout this tough process, I had many people supporting me. My family was very supportive and the two coaches who worked a lot with me during that time were Beau Casson and Anthony Clark.

Recently, Glenn Maxwell came back after a break due to mental health issues. What sort of example has he set for cricketers all around the world?

Nair: Mental health issues are fairly serious. To see cricketers such as Maxwell and (Moises) Henriques open up about it publicly encourages all those who are going through similar issues to seek help.

Whom do you consider as your idol when it comes to bowling? Also, who is the one batsman that you would like to avoid bowling to?

Nair: As a young kid growing up, my idol was Adam Gilchrist. But someone who I saw and liked as a spinner was Sunil Narine. There are no batsmen I would like to avoid. In my opinion, the greater the challenge the more excitement I have competing.