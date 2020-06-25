It’s flattering when people see a glimpse of MS Dhoni in me: Taniya Bhatia

Taniya Bhatia (left) in action at the women's T20 World Cup.

Every aspiring wicketkeeper in this country tries to emulate Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Indian women’s team’s ’keeper Taniya Bhatia is no different. In a women’s IPL game last year, young Taniya Bhatia stumped Kiwi batswoman Sophie Devine and a friend immediately commented that it was in ‘Dhoni style’.

“Actually last year during the women’s IPL, I had effected a stumping while Sophie Devine was bowling. It was my favourite moment and a friend of mine had sent a screenshot saying ‘This is Dhoni style’,” Taniya Bhatia told Indian Express in an interview.

“There is absolutely no comparison but it is flattering when people say they can see a glimpse of him in me. In fact, it inspires me to work harder. I look up to him and his hand-eye co-ordination is admirable,” said the 22-year-old.

Since making her debut in 2018, the Chandigarh girl has already turned out in 15 ODIs and 50 T20s. Apart from Dhoni, Taniya Bhatia is a big fan of another legend – former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.

“Adam Gilchrist was my idol while growing up. I was in class 8 when I met him while he was playing for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. KXIP were having a practice session and he was kind enough to come up and talk to me,” Taniya Bhatia recounted about her meeting with Gilchrist.

She made the India ‘A’ squad at the age of just 16 and went on to become the first woman cricketer from Chandigarh to enter the national team.

Wicketkeeping runs in her veins as she is inspired by her father, Sanjay Bhatia in this respect.

“My father Sanjay Bhatia was a wicket-keeper and was a reserve player for Punjab and my uncle was also a wicketkeeper. I guess it is in the blood. Since I was eight years old I was inclined towards keeping,” she said about her father.

Taniya Bhatia had a fabulous time behind the stumps at the women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, including a stellar performance in the opening game of the tournament against Australia where she effected four dismissals .

Despite Team India ending at the losing end in the final against the Australians, Taniya Bhatia says the team have got better at handling different situations.

“In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We’re in a really positive position. We’ve been playing well and I think we’ve got a lot better as a team and can work out how to handle and read situations well,” she said.

On the final which was held at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Taniya Bhatia said, “To be honest, when I entered the MCG it was a blur. But I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I wanted to savour the moment. The 86,000-plus crowd got me pumped up and I really enjoyed each moment.”