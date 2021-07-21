It’s just cricket & if you love cricket should enjoy The Hundred: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hit out at critics of The Hundred, which begins today. Vaughan said in a tweet that when T20 cricket came into existence, people thought that it wouldn't last long. Similar opinions were expressed when day-night Tests began.

Michael Vaughan believes that the same people who commented negatively then are criticising the Hundred. He asserted that those who love cricket will get entertained by this new tournament. The 46-year-old shared the following post on his Twitter handle:

In 2003 people said T20 wouldn’t last … A few yrs later people said Day/Night Test cricket wouldn’t last … I get a sense the same people are saying the 100 won’t survive or they are praying it’s a flop … it’s just Cricket & if you love cricket should enjoy the 100 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 21, 2021

"If things can change, why not?" - Says Dinesh Karthik on playing in The Hundred in future

Indian cricket players are currently not allowed to play for any other league apart from the IPL. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik gave his opinion on the matter. He said he is happy to follow the rules but would love to play in The Hundred if the BCCI changes its rules in the future.

"Given an opportunity, why not? But because of the rules that are in place right now we are not able to come play. But who knows, if things can change, why not? I know a few of the cricketers – the likes of Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa – they have come out and said they would like to play a few other franchise leagues but I don’t think it’s been accepted as of now."

He then concluded by saying:

"So we’ll wait and see. I would love to play. But with the rules in place, I’m very happy following them. We represent the BCCI, we represent the country. Whatever the rules are, I guess we have to follow them at this point in time.”

