It was tough, but I enjoyed my time off, says Dale Steyn

Steyn believes that his injuries have been a blessing in disguise

It is not always easy to look at the silver lining when you have to go from tormenting batsmen to being reduced to taking dogs on a walk.

It is not always easy to look at the silver lining when the clouds look so ominous that they almost take away everything you've worked your entire career for when you are on the precipice of history.

Then again, it is not always easy to be a bowler in the modern game, let alone a fast bowler, who is successful in all three formats.

But not only has he managed to do that, but he has also done enough and more to cement his legacy as one of the greatest that the game has ever seen. But for all his ineluctable ability with the ball in his hand, it is in the battle of the minds that he has come out on top every time.

So it is not surprising when Dale Steyn takes a step back from taking part in the Mzansi Super League 2018 and talks to Sportskeeda that he says that the injuries that have plagued him to be a blessing in disguise.

"Anytime you have to come back from a broken bone, it is pretty tough. Let alone a shoulder that's part of what I use. It was tough but I really enjoyed my time off," Steyn says.

"Having played international cricket for so long, it was just nice to actually have a break, look at life in a different eye and have a different perspective about things. I have come back into cricket now with the same desire to do well but there is a different sense in which I play my cricket so it has worked out for the best."

At the age of 35, when most fast bowlers start to wither away, Steyn has found a new lease of life since his comeback earlier this year. In the ODI series against Australia earlier this month, not only did the Proteas pacer finish as his side's joint-highest wicket-taker at an economy rate of under 3.5 but he also consistently clocked close to 150 kmph.

Steyn has made the most of his time off

As he had to deal with two different shoulder injuries, a freakish heel injury and a groin injury in the last two years, Steyn has had a lot of time to go out and do what he has always wanted to do. A slight peek into his Instagram tells you just how much Steyn loves being outdoors.

"I love being outdoors. Anything outdoors really, I love biking, running, trail running, I love surfing, taking my dogs for a walk. Just generally being outdoors, fishing is pretty much what I do," he adds.

With so much time while he has been recovering from setback after setback, the 35-year-old has had plenty of time to think about what he would want to do as the sun sets on his cricketing career. While he admits that he hasn't made up his mind just yet, there is plenty to ponder about.

"I think it would be unfair to not give back to the game. I have played the game for so long and it has taught me so much not just about cricket but about life, I feel it is important to pass on that knowledge I have learnt through the years. But I will figure it out. Whether it is commentary or playing, it will come," he says before quickly adding, "I first got to retire."

That will come as a huge relief for all the South Africa supporters and fans of the 35-year-old fast bowler with the 2019 World Cup not too far away. But for now, his focus remains on the inaugural edition of the MSL, where his side, Cape Town Blitz are leading the league with four wins from their six games so far.

Anrich Nortje has already made an impression on Steyn

25-year-old Anrich Nortje might have caught everyone off guard with his performances this year but not his teammate Steyn. When speaking about players that stood out for him so far in the MSL, the 35-year-old was quick to single out Nortje, who took eight wickets in three matches and clocked in excess of 150kmph on a regular basis, for praise.

"I thought Anrich Nortje was going to be a standout before he even bowled one ball and it seems as he has already done that. But it is still early doors and we will see which other players really put up their hands," he added.

Steyn also spoke about an interesting trend that he has noticed so far in the MSL.

"What I have noticed so far is that there are a lot of players who don't even play franchise cricket in South Africa that are getting a gig in the MSL, which shows that there is some strength sitting in the wings," he says before recounting his first experience with the national side.

"It's great because when I first played the game, I had never met Kallis but I walked into the dressing room and there he was. I felt like the moment I met him, my game went to the next level. I was able to rub shoulders with him, Boucher, Smith, Pollock, Ntini and that is exactly what the MSL offers.

"I was only able to do that when I played international cricket and I was lucky enough to do that from a young age but now players that don't play international cricket can rub shoulders with the best in the business," he added.

Steyn believes that the opportunity afforded to several domestic talents in the MSL will only make them a lot better and will be a huge boon to the national side as well.

As the 35-year-old inches closer to claiming the national record for most Test wickets and doing his part for his country in next year's World Cup, one thing is for certain, no matter how dark and treacherous the tunnel may seem, Steyn will always be looking at the light at the end of it.