ITT vs DD Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will take on the Dindigul Dragons (DD) in the ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on July 4.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have got off to a perfect start to the competition. They beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in a closely fought contest in their opening game.

After electing to bowl first, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans bowled decently and restricted the Warriors to 157. Aswin Crist finished with two wickets. They had a shaky start to the chase but contributions from Subramanian Anand (35), Tushar Raheja (42*), and Mohammed (29*) helped them chase down the total with seven balls to spare.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, have played three games so far, managing to win only one. They suffered a loss against the Nellai Royal Kings in their last game in a rain-curtailed fixture of 12 overs per side.

After being asked to bat first, the Dragons posted 130 on the board, thanks to contributions from Vishal Vaidhya (45) and Hari Nishanth (37). The bowlers picked up two wickets up front but failed to create further in-roads as the Royal Kings chased down the total in 11 overs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Hari Nishanth in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

The Dindigul Dragons are struggling in the competition. In their last game, the bowlers failed to step up and defend 131 in 12 overs. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the high-flying Tamizhans in their next fixture.

A good all-round performance from the Tamizhans saw them get off to a winning start. They will be brimming with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

If the Dragons don’t fire in unison, there is every possibility of the Tamizhans grabbing their second win on Monday.

Prediction: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) to win today’s TNPL match.

