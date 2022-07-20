ITT vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will square off against the Madurai Panthers in the 23rd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022). The exciting contest will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Wednesday.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played five games so far and won two. They are reeling in the bottom half of the points table. They faced the Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game and suffered a heavy loss.

After being asked to bat first, the Tamizhans posted 157 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers only managed to pick up a single wicket as they failed to defend the total. The Lyca Kovai Kings chased down the total in the 16th over.

The Madurai Panthers, on the other hand, have had a good campaign in this year’s competition. They have played five games and won four of those. They beat the Salem Spartans in their previous fixture.

The Madurai Panthers batters stepped up and contributed as they scored 165 in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up nine wickets to restrict the Spartans to 126 to win the game by 39 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Madurai Panthers in action. (Image Courtesy: News18)

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have four points to their name and are desperate to get back on track. They failed to fire in unison and suffered a heavy loss against the Panthers. Dinesh Karthik is back in the side and will hope to contribute in their next game. They will have to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Panthers in their upcoming fixture.

The Madurai Panthers are flying high in this year’s competition. Their only loss came against table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings but have won their next two games. They have two games remaining and look in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs.

They have the winning momentum behind them and it won’t be a surprise if they carry it forward and beat the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Wednesday.

Prediction: Madurai Panthers (MP) to win today’s TNPL match.

