ITT vs SS Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will take on the Salem Spartans (SS) in the 18th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will be hosting this exciting contest.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played three games so far, managing to win only one. They have two points to their name and are placed in the bottom half of the table with two points. They won their first game but lost the next two.

The Tamizhans suffered a heavy loss against the Nellai Royal Kings in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Tamizhans’ batters never got going as they only managed to score 117 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. The bowlers tried hard but could only pick up four wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Salem Spartans, on the other hand, are really struggling in the competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to win any. They are reeling at the bottom of the table.

The Spartans lost to Madurai Panthers in their previous fixture. The Panthers posted 165 after being put in to bat. The Spartans’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they finished their innings on 126/9, losing the game by 39 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action in the 2022 TNPL (Image Courtesy: Times24 TV)

Both IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans are coming off losses in their previous fixtures and need to be on their toes to come out on top on Wednesday.

The Tamizhans will be eager to get back to winning ways after suffering two losses on the trot.

The Spartans, meanwhile, have failed to fire in unison and need something special to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs. Time is running out for them and skipper Murugan Ashwin will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they take the field on Wednesday.

However, the Tamizhans look like a settled unit when compared to the Spartans and it won’t be a surprise if they hand the Spartans their fourth defeat of the competition.

Prediction: Salem Spartans (SS) to win today’s TNPL match.

LIVE POLL Q. Murugan Ashwin to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 3 votes so far