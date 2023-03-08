IU vs LQ, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Lahore Qalandars will return to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for a match against Islamabad United on Thursday, March 9. It is a battle between the top two teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 points table.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are at the helm of the standings right now with six wins from eight matches. They suffered a defeat in their previous match against the Peshawar Zalmi team.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, are second in the PSL 2023 points table. Although they have registered six wins in eight outings, their net run rate is inferior to the defending champions.

Before the clash between the top two sides of PSL 2023 begins in Rawalpindi, here are some details you need to know about the pitch history.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 145* - Jason Roy (QG) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Highest team score: 243/2 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Lowest team score: 151/8 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Highest successful run-chase: 243/2 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 184

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The record for the highest successful run-chase in Rawalpindi has been broken twice in the last two matches on this ground. No total is safe on this batting paradise. The captain winning the toss may look to field first.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

Quetta Gladiators chased 241 runs in the last match on this ground with 10 balls to spare. Jason Roy went berserk and smashed a 63-ball 145. Earlier in the match, Babar Azam scored a hundred for Peshawar Zalmi as well.

Twenty-one sixes were smashed in the run-fest at the stadium. It was a nightmare for the bowlers, who picked up a total of only four wickets.

