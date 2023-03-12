IU vs PZ, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Peshawar Zalmi will square off against Islamabad United in their final league stage match of PSL 2023 today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams have already booked their place in the Pakistan Super League playoffs.

Islamabad United are currently third in the PSL 2023 points table, but they can climb to the second spot and earn a place in Qualifier 1 if they beat Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other side, Zalmi will remain fourth in the standings and play in the Eliminator match irrespective of what happens today in Rawalpindi. Before the clash between Zalmi and United, here's a look at the pitch history and records of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has one of the best batting wickets in the world. Over the last few days, fans have witnessed high-scoring thrillers at this venue. In fact, in the last match hosted by Rawalpindi, the Quetta Gladiators almost chased down a mammoth score of 263 runs.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been nightmarish for bowlers this season in PSL (File Photo)

Centuries have become a normal part of PSL matches in Rawalpindi. It should not be a surprise if the same trend continues in the battle between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. On that note, here's a look at some vital stats from previous games hosted by Rawalpindi:

T20 matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 145* - Jason Roy (QG) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023

Highest team score: 262/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2023

Lowest team score: 107 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 244/6 - Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023

Average first-innings score: 189

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch in Rawalpindi has nothing on offer for the bowlers. Irrespective of whether a player bowls pace or spin, he has struggled to make an impact with the ball in the recent matches.

Abbas Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul for Multan Sultans in the previous game at this stadium. However, it is pertinent to note that the Quetta Gladiators batters were under the pressure of the run-chase in the death overs, where Afridi bagged a hat-trick.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's last PSL match

Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine runs in the last PSL match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A quickfire ton from opener Usman Khan guided the Sultans to 262/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 264 for a win, Quetta almost pulled off a miraculous win. Omair Yousuf and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a half-century each for the Gladiators. However, their efforts ended in a losing cause because of Abbas Afridi's hat-trick in the slog overs.

Here's a summary of the scorecard of that match:

Multan Sultans 262/3 (Usman Khan 120, Qais Ahmad 2/77) beat Quetta Gladiators 253/8 (Omair Yousuf 67, Abbas Afridi 5/47) by 9 runs.

