IU vs QG Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match

Islamabad United will square off against Quetta Gladiators in a PSL 2023 game on Saturday (March 4). Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in the Pakistan Super League thus far.

Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the PSL 2023 points table with only one win from six games. Meanwhile, Islamabad United have recorded four wins in six outings. They are coming off a brilliant six-wicket win against Karachi Kings in their previous game.

Islamabad United beat the Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in their first meeting of the ongoing season. It should not be a surprise if Islamabad beat Quetta again tonight. Before match 21 of PSL 2023 begins, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

IU vs QG head-to-head record in PSL

The head-to-head record between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators is tied at 8-8. Both teams have recorded eight victories against the other.

IU vs QG head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

Islamabad United @IsbUnited



Pindi walo, dil khush kar diya apki support ne



Jeet Mubarak!



#IUvKK #HBLPSL8 #UnitedWeWin A memorable eve at home! 🏟️Pindi walo, dil khush kar diya apki support neJeet Mubarak! A memorable eve at home! 🏟️Pindi walo, dil khush kar diya apki support ne ❤️Jeet Mubarak!#IUvKK #HBLPSL8 #UnitedWeWin https://t.co/rutWJhSB0O

Quetta Gladiators lead the head-to-head record 1-0 in games against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two teams battled on this ground in 2019, where Quetta registered a 43-run win.

Last 5 IU vs QG matches

Islamabad United have won four of their last five games against Quetta Gladiators (Image: PSL)

Islamabad United have been the more dominant team in their recent battles against the Quetta Gladiators. Here's a brief summary of their previous five PSL games:

IU (220/6) beat QG (157) by 63 runs, Feb 24, 2023. QG (203/5) beat IU (199/8) by 5 wickets, Feb 12, 2022. IU (229/4) beat QG (186) by 43 runs, Feb 3, 2022. IU (137/0) beat QG (133) by 10 wickets, Jun 11, 2021. IU (157/4) beat QG (156/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 1, 2021.

Will Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Will Azam Khan score a 50 against Quetta? Yes No 0 votes