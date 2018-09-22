Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why India needs Ravindra Jadeja in One-Day cricket

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
225   //    22 Sep 2018, 16:56 IST

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja made a roaring comeback to One Day International cricket by picking up a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup on Friday. His 4-29 effectively derailed the Tigers' innings and left them high and dry at the Dubai International Stadium.

For a man playing his first One Day International in almost one and a half years, and someone who was preparing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Indian National One-Day domestic Championship until Wednesday, this is a remarkable feat indeed. Jadeja showed all his doubters that he has not lost it and can still make it as an all-rounder in limited overs cricket.

The Saurashtra man pitched the ball in the right areas and forced the Bangladeshi batsmen to commit errors and play false shots. He induced them to play the ball early and also planted the seeds of doubt in their minds. It may seem all too mysterious and magical, but to anyone who was watching the happenings unfold, either at the stadium or in the comfort of one's lounge, Jadeja was not anything but that.

It may be too easy to say this after only one match but it seems apt that Ravindra Jadeja should cement the spinning all-rounder's spot in the Indian team.

Let us take a look at Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya who can compete with him for that place. Patel is brilliant with the ball and equally good on the field but his batting has let him down many a time. He has 45 wickets in 39 One Day Internationals at an average of 31.31 but has scored an aggregate of a meagre 181 runs.

Pandya has not made his international debut yet but may not be far from it either. The elder brother of Hardik can smash the ball a long way as he has shown in the Indian Premier League but he is far from being the finished product. It is safe to say that Jadeja can hold his own against both of them, be it in batting, bowling or fielding. It is only that the team management needs to show a bit of faith in him.

Jadeja can bat low down the order and provide more than a handful of runs to the team in the slog overs. He can hit the ball a long way and is someone who is a quick runner between the wickets- easily converting shaky ones into twos.

Jadeja the fielder is highly appreciated by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. He is quick and pounces upon the ball whenever he sees the chance. Sensing an opportunity of a run-out, Jadeja can throw the ball at the right end too. All in all, Ravindra Jadeja is the complete One Day cricketer and comes in a whole package. He may be limited in some of his abilities but combining all of them gives you a utility player.

The time has come for the selectors to trust Jadeja and give him more opportunities. He is a complete cricketer and can provide India with the balance that they need in their playing XI for the World Cup in 2019.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Bangladesh Cricket Ravindra Jadeja Krunal Pandya ODI Cricket Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and a writer by passion; Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Is this the start of something special for Ravindra Jadeja?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to India's easy win over Bangladesh in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 : India vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India vs Bangladesh will be an even contest
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts to India's convincing win...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Four reasons behind Bangladesh's loss to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why bringing back Jadeja is a masterstroke
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts to Pakistan’s thrilling...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us