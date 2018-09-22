Why India needs Ravindra Jadeja in One-Day cricket

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 225 // 22 Sep 2018, 16:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja made a roaring comeback to One Day International cricket by picking up a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup on Friday. His 4-29 effectively derailed the Tigers' innings and left them high and dry at the Dubai International Stadium.

For a man playing his first One Day International in almost one and a half years, and someone who was preparing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Indian National One-Day domestic Championship until Wednesday, this is a remarkable feat indeed. Jadeja showed all his doubters that he has not lost it and can still make it as an all-rounder in limited overs cricket.

The Saurashtra man pitched the ball in the right areas and forced the Bangladeshi batsmen to commit errors and play false shots. He induced them to play the ball early and also planted the seeds of doubt in their minds. It may seem all too mysterious and magical, but to anyone who was watching the happenings unfold, either at the stadium or in the comfort of one's lounge, Jadeja was not anything but that.

It may be too easy to say this after only one match but it seems apt that Ravindra Jadeja should cement the spinning all-rounder's spot in the Indian team.

Let us take a look at Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya who can compete with him for that place. Patel is brilliant with the ball and equally good on the field but his batting has let him down many a time. He has 45 wickets in 39 One Day Internationals at an average of 31.31 but has scored an aggregate of a meagre 181 runs.

Pandya has not made his international debut yet but may not be far from it either. The elder brother of Hardik can smash the ball a long way as he has shown in the Indian Premier League but he is far from being the finished product. It is safe to say that Jadeja can hold his own against both of them, be it in batting, bowling or fielding. It is only that the team management needs to show a bit of faith in him.

Jadeja can bat low down the order and provide more than a handful of runs to the team in the slog overs. He can hit the ball a long way and is someone who is a quick runner between the wickets- easily converting shaky ones into twos.

Jadeja the fielder is highly appreciated by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. He is quick and pounces upon the ball whenever he sees the chance. Sensing an opportunity of a run-out, Jadeja can throw the ball at the right end too. All in all, Ravindra Jadeja is the complete One Day cricketer and comes in a whole package. He may be limited in some of his abilities but combining all of them gives you a utility player.

The time has come for the selectors to trust Jadeja and give him more opportunities. He is a complete cricketer and can provide India with the balance that they need in their playing XI for the World Cup in 2019.