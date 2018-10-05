×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ravindra Jadeja's run-out one of the funniest in cricketing history

Devnil
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
108   //    05 Oct 2018, 20:49 IST

A com
A comical run-out from Sir Jadeja

We often get to see some funny moments on a cricket ground during a match and the same happened today at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The incident took place in over no. 12 of West Indies' innings when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled to Hetmyer who worked it towards mid-wicket and called for a run.

Hetmyer's partner Sunil Ambris responded to his call but Hetmyer changed his mind, leaving the two within arm's distance of each other before sprinting off to the keeper's end.

Amidst all this, Jadeja, who collected the ball, decided not to release the throw and jogged towards the bowler's end. In the meantime, Hetmyer started to run towards the bowler's end but Jadeja waited till the last moment and finally threw the ball and luckily it hit the stumps-- forcing Hetmyer to make a long walk back to the pavilion for 10.

Kohli and Ashwin were shocked and surprised to see the run-out and asked Jadeja what he was doing as the run-out could have been executed with ease. It was one of the funniest and most comical run-outs in the history of cricket as it made everybody laugh except for the West Indies batsmen.

Earlier in the game, Jadeja entertained the home crowd, scoring his maiden Test hundred. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 132. A total of three players scored centuries for India while two others made half-centuries. In response to India's 649/9(d), West Indies is 94/6 at stumps -- trailing by 555 runs in the first innings.

The comical run out of Shimron Hetmyer sparked outrageous reactions on Twitter and here are some of the tweets reacting to the local boy's actions:


Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Devnil
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut...
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's Starting Lineup For First Test vs West...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Is it the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan in Tests?
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fastest Centuries on Test debut
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 649/9
WIN 94/6 (29.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail India by 555 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us