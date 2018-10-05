Ravindra Jadeja's run-out one of the funniest in cricketing history
We often get to see some funny moments on a cricket ground during a match and the same happened today at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The incident took place in over no. 12 of West Indies' innings when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled to Hetmyer who worked it towards mid-wicket and called for a run.
Hetmyer's partner Sunil Ambris responded to his call but Hetmyer changed his mind, leaving the two within arm's distance of each other before sprinting off to the keeper's end.
Amidst all this, Jadeja, who collected the ball, decided not to release the throw and jogged towards the bowler's end. In the meantime, Hetmyer started to run towards the bowler's end but Jadeja waited till the last moment and finally threw the ball and luckily it hit the stumps-- forcing Hetmyer to make a long walk back to the pavilion for 10.
Kohli and Ashwin were shocked and surprised to see the run-out and asked Jadeja what he was doing as the run-out could have been executed with ease. It was one of the funniest and most comical run-outs in the history of cricket as it made everybody laugh except for the West Indies batsmen.
Earlier in the game, Jadeja entertained the home crowd, scoring his maiden Test hundred. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 132. A total of three players scored centuries for India while two others made half-centuries. In response to India's 649/9(d), West Indies is 94/6 at stumps -- trailing by 555 runs in the first innings.
