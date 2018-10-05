Ravindra Jadeja's run-out one of the funniest in cricketing history

We often get to see some funny moments on a cricket ground during a match and the same happened today at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The incident took place in over no. 12 of West Indies' innings when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled to Hetmyer who worked it towards mid-wicket and called for a run.

Hetmyer's partner Sunil Ambris responded to his call but Hetmyer changed his mind, leaving the two within arm's distance of each other before sprinting off to the keeper's end.

Amidst all this, Jadeja, who collected the ball, decided not to release the throw and jogged towards the bowler's end. In the meantime, Hetmyer started to run towards the bowler's end but Jadeja waited till the last moment and finally threw the ball and luckily it hit the stumps-- forcing Hetmyer to make a long walk back to the pavilion for 10.

Kohli and Ashwin were shocked and surprised to see the run-out and asked Jadeja what he was doing as the run-out could have been executed with ease. It was one of the funniest and most comical run-outs in the history of cricket as it made everybody laugh except for the West Indies batsmen.

Earlier in the game, Jadeja entertained the home crowd, scoring his maiden Test hundred. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 132. A total of three players scored centuries for India while two others made half-centuries. In response to India's 649/9(d), West Indies is 94/6 at stumps -- trailing by 555 runs in the first innings.

The comical run out of Shimron Hetmyer sparked outrageous reactions on Twitter and here are some of the tweets reacting to the local boy's actions:

That's stumps on day two in Rajkot and India are in full charge.



Two wickets for Shami and one each from Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav plus a run-out has Windies in trouble on 94/6, trailing by 555 runs.#INDvWI scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/bOSqMElBuo pic.twitter.com/3aQQI17bcX — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2018

Everytime I see the replay, it gets funnier!!! Sir Jadeja 😂 pic.twitter.com/7gCLO2xUVz — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 5, 2018

Just Sir Jadeja things 😂😂

Ashwin and Kohli would have sued him if he missed that one🤣#jadeja #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ObhxSFjsX6 — CricfreakZ (@cricfreakz) October 5, 2018

How confidence was Jaddu!



Ravindra Jadeja would have been taken for trolling if he wouldn’t have hit the stumps.



Look at Ashwin and Virat reactions it will make you 😂 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/3puK5NsSie — Shiva Charan 🇮🇳 (@shivacharan006) October 5, 2018

That run out was a proper Jadeja wicket 👏👏👏 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 28, 2018

Ashwin would have slapped Jadeja had he missed. pic.twitter.com/iqIKv8Qqf8 — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) October 5, 2018

It would have been a beauty had Jadeja missed that. The @ashwinravi99 anna reaction was awesome.



Never seen something like that in Test cricket. Anna would have slapped Jadeja had he missed. LOL!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/rQcO5NObO3 — Kala Mani (@kalamani22) October 5, 2018