2019 World Cup: Analysing India's choices for the all-rounder's spot

Anirudh

The likes of Pandya, Jadeja and Jadhav offer all-round depth to the ODI lineup

The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup is fast approaching and the teams are looking to settle their playing eleven as soon as possible. India, one of the strong contenders to clinch the title, are no different.

Indian team looks much balanced than other teams with only a few voids left to be filled. While the middle order muddle is a much visible issue and a lot has been discussed over what can be done and who can fit in, the all-rounder dilemma is another important thing that the think tank must care for.

Although there are some dark horses like Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Kedhar Jadhav are the front-runners for the position as the Indian team might not want to take a risk with inexperienced players. Let us analyze these three players and try to decide who can be the first choice all-rounder for the World Cup.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

The Indian team has always looked for a fast bowling all-rounder. From Kapil Dev to the likes of Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar, they have had various seam bowling all-rounders at different stages.

Breaking into the Indian side in 2016, Hardik Pandya has done what the team management have expected from him. In a span of just two years, he has become the first choice all-rounder in the team. Be it smashing boundaries in the death overs or stealing a few wickets, Pandya has perfected his role in the lineup.

His breathtaking knock of 76 off 43 balls in the Champions Trophy final showcased his batting skills to world cricket. However, there has been a dip in form in the recent past. To add to his woes, he was injured in the Asia Cup 2018.

Pandya's injury has opened the doors for his competitor Ravindra Jadeja. The right-hander's finishing ability can be a vital point for his selection in the team. But his inconsistent bowling might make him wait for his chances in the eleven.

