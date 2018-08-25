Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jalaj Saxena replaces injured Jayant Yadav in Quadrangular series

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
25 Aug 2018

Jayant Yadav (PIcture credits: Deccan Chronicle)
Jayant Yadav (PIcture credits: Deccan Chronicle)

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav has been ruled out of the Quadrangular A series featuring the India A and B teams, South Africa A and Australia A teams after suffering from a side strain. The Delhi-born spinner, who played just one game for the India B team, will be replaced in the squad by Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

A BCCI press release said: "Jayant Yadav has been ruled out of the ongoing Quadrangular A Series. The all-rounder is suffering from a right side strain injury and will be undergoing rehab at NCA, Bengaluru".

Part of the India B squad that is currently leading the table in the Quadrangular series, Jayant Yadav will make way for Saxena, who won the Madhavrao Scindia award and the Lala Amarnath award in the annual BCCI awards in June.

The BCCI statement further said: "Jayant Yadav was part of the India B squad in the Quadrangular series. The Senior Selection Committee has named Jalaj Saxena as replacement for Yadav in the India B squad".

Yadav, who made his Test debut for India against England in 2016, had suffered a stress fracture on his finger that had sidelined him for the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo recently, Yadav had said: "I spent three months at the NCA here and we did icing and flexion to get fit. Rehabs are sometimes boring, but I was lucky to have the NCA physio Ashish Kaushik with me and it was undocumented injury as far as I know".

More to follow...


