JAM vs BR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2021 match?

Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals will lock horns in Match No. 6 of the 2021 CPL on Sunday, August 29 at the Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Royals, led by Jason Holder, have looked completely out of sorts in the ongoing CPL edition. Having lost both their first two matches, they are placed fifth in the points table. Their net run rate of -1.245 is the second-worst among the six participating teams in the tournament.

In their previous game, the Trinbago Knight Riders beat them by six wickets with 19 balls left. Isuru Udana’s five-wicket haul restricted the Royals to an under-par score of 122. While defending the score, their pacer Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets upfront.

However, Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 30-ball 58 took the game away from them. Shai Hope is currently their leading run-scorer with 64 runs. Azam Khan has notched up 58 runs at a strike rate of 156.75. Amir and speedster Oshane Thomas have picked up four wickets each.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, made a thunderous start to the tournament. On Friday, August 27, the team, led by Rovman Powell, registered the second-highest team total in the history of the CPL. They put on 255 for the loss of five wickets against St Lucia Kings.

Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis and Haider Ali scored in the 40s with a 38-run cameo from skipper Powell. However, it was Andre Russell’s 14-ball 50 that propelled the Tallawahs. Jamaica-born Russell smashed three fours and six sixes in his knock.

In the second innings, South Africa’s Migael Pretorius picked up four wickets to break the backbone of the Kings’ batting. Leg-spinner Imran Khan also chipped in with three wickets. A massive 120-run victory also pushed them to the top of the table with a net run rate of six.

Can the Royals cease their losing streak?

The Royals’ bowlers, especially Amir and Thomas, have done well, but others have looked lackluster. If any one of the two has a bad day, then the Tallawahs’ batters could have a blistering day.

The Tallawahs’ bowlers are in great rhythm as well, not allowing the Kings’ batters to dominate on an excellent batting strip. They will fancy their chances against an out-of-form Royals’ batting.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.

