JAM vs BR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 match?

Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals are set to face each other in Match No.5 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, August 20 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Tallawahs are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.550. They made a stupendous start to their campaign after beating Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs in the opening match of the tournament.

After being put in to bat first, the Tallawahs were bowled out for 187. Skipper Brandon King led from the front after he scored 81 runs off 53 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes. Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen also chipped in with useful cameos.

Thereafter, the Tallawahs restricted the Kings to 176. Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers after he accounted for three crucial scalps. Salman Irshad and Chris Green got two wickets apiece.

The Royals, on the other hand, did not make the best of starts to their journey in CPL 2023. They lost to the Saint Lucia Kings by 54 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase 202, the Royals were bowled out for 147.

Jason Holder picked up four wickets after which Nyeem Young scored 48 off 39, but their valiant efforts could not pay dividends. It remains to be seen how the Royals stage a comeback after the heavy defeat.

CPL 2023, JAM vs BR Prediction: Can the Royals beat the Tallawahs?

Jamaica Tallawahs will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. Their batters and bowlers are in excellent form and it would not be easy for the Royals, who are yet to find their feet in the tournament.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this CPL 2023 match.

