×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Zouks: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
29   //    12 Sep 2019, 14:01 IST

Chris Gayle will hope that his bowlers turn up this time around
Chris Gayle will hope that his bowlers turn up this time around


Match Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a heart-breaking defeat in their previous encounter against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Their skipper, Chris Gayle, inspired them to a mammoth score of 241 runs with a blistering century, however, the bowling unit allowed the Patriots to chase down the target comfortably.

The Jamaica-based franchise will now lock horns with St. Lucia Zouks, who have lost both of their opening matches.

The Tallawahs have a fiery pace bowling unit comprising of Jerome Taylor, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas which can easily trouble the out-of-form Zouks batsmen. The top order of the St. Lucia-based franchise needs to step up and put in a solid performance if they are to give the Tallawahs a run for their money.


Captain Darren Sammy would expect a better show from the batsmen whilst also hoping that his bowlers can contain the likes of Gayle, Russell and Chadwick Walton. The onus will be on Fawad Ahmed, Kesrick Williams and Rahkeem Cornwall to stifle the run flow.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, making this an enticing contest. On that note, let us have a look at the telecast details for this match.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Date: 12th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 13th of September

Advertisement

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell (C), Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn.

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.


Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs St Lucia Stars Darren Sammy Chris Gayle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Sat, 07 Sep
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 159/2 (18.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep
TBA 167/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 168/3 (17.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep
GAW 180/4 (20.0 ov)
BTR 133/10 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 47 runs
GAW VS BTR live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
JTA 241/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 242/6 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 4 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Lucia Zouks
JTA VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep, 06:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep, 10:30 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Zouks
KIT VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Barbados Tridents
TBA VS BTR preview
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Trinbago Knight Riders
TBA VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us