Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Zouks: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Chris Gayle will hope that his bowlers turn up this time around

Match Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a heart-breaking defeat in their previous encounter against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Their skipper, Chris Gayle, inspired them to a mammoth score of 241 runs with a blistering century, however, the bowling unit allowed the Patriots to chase down the target comfortably.

The Jamaica-based franchise will now lock horns with St. Lucia Zouks, who have lost both of their opening matches.

The Tallawahs have a fiery pace bowling unit comprising of Jerome Taylor, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas which can easily trouble the out-of-form Zouks batsmen. The top order of the St. Lucia-based franchise needs to step up and put in a solid performance if they are to give the Tallawahs a run for their money.

Captain Darren Sammy would expect a better show from the batsmen whilst also hoping that his bowlers can contain the likes of Gayle, Russell and Chadwick Walton. The onus will be on Fawad Ahmed, Kesrick Williams and Rahkeem Cornwall to stifle the run flow.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, making this an enticing contest. On that note, let us have a look at the telecast details for this match.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Date: 12th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 13th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell (C), Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn.

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.