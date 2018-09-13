James Anderson's Best Test Performances outside England by country

Anderson celebrates his record. England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

James Anderson has become the most prolific fast bowler in the history of Test cricket. He surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets in the last session of the Test series against India at the Oval. Though Jimmy is credited for keeping swing bowling alive in today's cricket, he is known for being lethal in conditions that assist swing bowling.

Only 196 out of his 564 wickets have come outside England and Wales. He has picked up less than four wickets in every country he has played in, and West Indies is the only region outside England where his bowling average is under 30. Also, his wickets taken per match is considerably less than anyone with over 550 wickets.

But what statistics don't reveal is his match-winning impact even outside England. In the last decade or so, England has been the second-best travelling team behind South Africa. In fact, England is the only team to have won a Test series in India in the last fourteen years. England also won their first Ashes series in Australia after 24 years in 2010-11.

England also won Test series in New Zealand, South Africa and most other parts of the world - with Anderson playing a crucial role. He also contributed with the bat whenever possible, and saved many a day for England with his defense. Let us have a look at his best performance in each country.

